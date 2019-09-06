Thank you to the Janesville Police Department for stepping up awareness and enforcement of pedestrian safety and right-of-way, letting drivers of vehicles know that ignoring such rules should have consequences. I really do appreciate the effort and wanted to thank you because I was walking across West Milwaukee Street and was hit by a reckless driver going fast speeds, as he come out of nowhere and turned.

Also, I'm very glad you have West Milwaukee as a two-way street to prevent it being part of the circuit anymore. However, one negative is that if cars aren't ticketed often for exceeding speed limits, they won't care about pedestrians. I often hear cars going by at 55 mph (in a 25-mph zone a block away from Craig High School) when there's no speed trap sign up or visible squad car around. Enforcement needs to be a year-round project, not just a week long. But thank you so far for what you've done!

KIKI BORGWARDT

Janesville