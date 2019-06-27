I commend The Gazette for reporter Jim Dayton’s June 18 story on Chief Black Hawk and Tuesday's editorial on the same subject. The downtown mural wouldn’t mean much to a lot of people without your supporting articles providing an historical perspective on the plight of Black Hawk and the Sauk people, who tried to surrender on several occasions and were still hunted down and massacred. It is more that fitting that we honor the leader and the Sauk tribe for their bravery and sacrifices. The actual number of Sauk people that were killed at the Battle of Bad Axe was in the hundreds (based on my extensive research many years ago). I thank you so very much for you bringing this horrible history to light. My dad, rest his soul, would be very proud and pleased with you!

JON KIRCHER

Milton