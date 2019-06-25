I was appalled by the depiction of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) in the political cartoon Monday (Page 4A).

According to the dictionary, a concentration camp is a camp or place of detention where political or other members of vulnerable minority or ethnic groups are confined.

These children in the concentration camps are being treated worse than animals. The United States has been warned by the United Nations that this is in violation of international law. Also, it is in violation of the Fifth, Eighth and 14th amendments, which address cruel and unusual treatment and due process. These three amendments cover all people within the United States, not just citizens.

Why isn’t the Republican-controlled Senate under the leadership of do-nothing Mitch McConnell acting to alleviate the suffering of these innocents? Where are the Christians in Congress?

What happened to the basic works of mercy: feed the hungry, give drink to the thirsty, clothe the naked and welcome the stranger? We the people should be flooding the capital with calls demanding the deplorable conditions in these concentration camps be cleaned up and these people be treated with the simple care and dignity that they deserve.

AOC is a highly intelligent woman with a degree in international studies and economics from Boston University. She is absolutely correct: These “holding facilities” are nothing more than concentration camps.

ALICE J. HESSENAUER

Janesville