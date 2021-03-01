Gov. Tony Evers and many other Wisconsinites are promoting the unlimited sale and use of marijuana with no regard for the negative consequences of such drug use and abuse. The governor’s main motive is to generate lots of tax income to add to the state’s treasury. The general public’s main motive is to enjoy the use and effects of this product without fear of prosecution.
I suggest that the governor and all those who want to use marijuana without restrictions be assessed with one firm condition: That they be held morally and financially responsible for this privilege.
If pot becomes available, then those who purchase it should be required to sign an insurance contract to pay a lifetime premium into a fund that helps to finance all of the injuries and deaths caused by this substance use and abuse, whether they arise from accidents on the roadways, families broken by addiction or any other consequence of this habit. I suggest the governor take the lead by donating some of his own money.
This insurance program might well cause those who use this product to refrain from becoming “stoned” or drunk, causing accidents, imposing more misery on the victims.
Current policy is based upon the classification of all substance abuse as a sickness. There should be a shared responsibility imposed on these people, however, because of all the misery they cause the victims to suffer.
JOSEPH C. VAUGHN
Milton