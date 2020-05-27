I have been thinking recently about a father I know and wondering how he explains to his autistic son that they can't go to that ice cream stand, the zoo or to any of the other places they used to visit freely and happily. I thought of father and son again when I saw pictures of people cheerfully crowding reopened bars (I could tell they were cheerful because their uncovered faces gave it away) or standing in close-formation lines while waiting for their own ice cream. Their puny notion of freedom translates into the endangerment of the lives of their fellow citizens who, for any number of reasons, are not fortunate enough to maintain a safe distance from walking potential toxins.
I thought of the man who, when told he needed to wear a face mask while inside a Costco store, declared, "I woke up in a free country." This vacuous attitude renders the idea of freedom trivial and tawdry.
I thought about the veterans we honored on Memorial Day and wondered: Was this the kind of freedom they died for? And I thought about those veterans who, until three months ago, were still among us but who, too, are now gone. They died not in defense of their country but as sacrifices to an economy that seems increasingly undeserving of their valor.
JOHN H. CALLAN
Fort Atkinson