George Washington was born 290 years ago on Feb. 22, 1732. His great-grandfather, John Washington, was a British trader whose boatload of tobacco sank off the coast of Virginia in 1656. By 1674, a patent for land including Mount Vernon had been granted to him.
Washington's father, Augustine, died when George was 12, so private tutoring, not school in England, was his education. When he was 17, he began work as a surveyor. At age 20, George fought for the British as a major in the Virginia militia during wars against the French and Native Americans.
After marrying the widow Martha Custis in 1759, he farmed Mount Vernon and pursued politics. He served as a member of the House of Burgesses under British rule from 1759 to 1774. Washington was a delegate to the First and Second Continental Congresses of 1774 and 1775 and was named Commander of the Continental Army from 1775 to 1783--the end of the Revolutionary War. He was elected the first president of the U.S., serving from 1789 to 1797. Then he returned home to Mount Vernon and farmed until his death on Dec. 14, 1799.
Henry Lee, father of Robert E. Lee, described Washington at his funeral as "temperate, dignified, commanding, and first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen." Thomas Jefferson added, "He was incapable of fear; his personal integrity made him willing to sacrifice his fortune, his future and his reputation to win American independence."