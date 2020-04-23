I just finished a phone conversation with my daughter. She is a physician's assistant living in Connecticut. She told me a story that I want to pass along.
The hospital where she assists with heart surgery is now up to 600-plus COVID-19 patients. She feels that it’s beginning to level off. Last week, four of the infected patients had recovered enough to go home.
My daughter said that they announce a “code Rocky” over the hospital intercom, and all staff members that can shake loose for a moment assemble in the lobby. The Rocky movie theme song is played while the patient leaves the hospital, with up to 75 staff applauding them!
This pandemic has given me a new list of heroes that are keeping our nation going under great risk to themselves: health care workers, including EMT and ambulance staff; city employees, including city hall, fire and police; educators; grocery store and pharmacy workers; newspaper staff; restaurant workers; gas station employees; agricultural workers; and many more. Thank you!
JIM MAROUSIS
Fort Atkinson