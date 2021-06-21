I had the unusual opportunity to spend parts of this past Thursday, Friday and Saturday in downtown Janesville.
Visiting with bikers and their fans from Tennessee, Colorado, Illinois and Wisconsin during the cycling races Thursday and Friday was most enjoyable, as was the actual cheering on of the racers themselves. I was impressed.
What impressed me even more when heading back downtown Saturday morning for the farmers market was finding absolutely no visible evidence of the race that finished just the night before. Well done, clean up crew—and all those involved in bringing this event to Janesville. Well done!
JAN STEBBINS
Janesville