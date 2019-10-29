The first impeachment proceeding I saw was for Richard Nixon. His campaign had used CIA contacts to spy on his opponent, and Nixon was accused of using the power of his office to impede the investigation of the spying. Nixon repeatedly said the information he was hiding was covered by "executive privilege" or vital to national security. When it came out that he had known about the spying all along and lied every day, Republicans who had, reasonably, given him the benefit of the doubt told him it was time to resign.

Then Bill Clinton was impeached, the charge being that he had an affair and lied about it. The central issue was said to be integrity, but when it became known that impeachment leader Newt Gingrich had cheated on his wife while she was dying in the hospital, public support for impeachment collapsed, and Republican leaders backed away from it.

Now we have Donald Trump. He held up military aid to the only country in the world currently fighting a Russian invasion. Aid and comfort to the enemy. Donald Trump publicly denounces the American intelligence community, saying he believes Vladimir Putin instead. Aid and comfort. He canceled military exercises with South Korea because Kim Jong-un asked him to. Aid and comfort. He appoints unqualified family members to important positions. Nepotism. He makes money for the Trump family off his office and rages at people who object. Emoluments.

Now, Rep. Ryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson: What are you going to do?

DAVID RIECK

Janesville