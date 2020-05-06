First, let me state that all of my children have grown and left the house and have no vested interest. I was watching on TV how people are trying to celebrate the seniors that are graduating. An idea came to mind, and I thought I would share this with you. It may work and be possible.
First, you get a venue that has a large parking space. For example, a drive-in movie theater, concert venue or just a large parking lot where a stage could be set up in front. Once you have this, announcements could be made through speakers like any other graduation. When the graduate's name is called, the entire car pulls out of the parking spot and drives to the front where the graduate receives his/her diploma. This way, the entire family is present and the graduate receives their recognition. It could be made a little simpler by having the rows marked in alphabetical order for parking purposes.
Just my thoughts.
RENATE NIETZOLD
Milton