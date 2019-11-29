After two weeks of public testimony, multiple credible witnesses implicated President Trump in a foreign policy conspiracy scheme for his own personal gain. Trump directed Ambassador Gordon Sondland to work with his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to pressure Ukraine for investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election in exchange for $391 million in military aid.

Trump attempted to rig the 2020 election on his behalf, scheming to defraud the American people of a fair election. It is illegal to seek foreign government interference in a U.S. election. A democracy cannot survive when its president subjects his political rivals to investigations and coerces foreign entities into pursuing corrupt presidential will. Trump took an oath to defend American laws. When there is no loyalty to law, our Constitution is abandoned and we retreat to a dictatorship or a monarchy.

Republican lawmakers contend that the military aid was eventually released and Ukraine never announced investigations. The aid was only released after a congressional inquiry began. They allege that Trump’s actions do not warrant impeachment.

Our founders feared such a circumstance and created the impeachment clause to guard against it. The high crime that Trump committed is not just against Ukraine but against the American people. Trump has bent our government to his will executing corrupt schemes and obstructing efforts at congressional oversight. Should Republican lawmakers simply look away, they are inviting this president and future presidents to operate in any manner they choose, effectively ending our nearly 250 year experiment with democracy.

JERRY HANSON

Elkhorn