With their actions during the lame-duck session, Scott Walker, Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald got their PhDs in the Mitch McConnell School of Governance, which is to make any political opponent that gains an elected office a one-term leader. Of course, that intimates that you are willing to see your state or nation fail if it means that you can regain control. It means that your power and ego are more important than the citizens you are elected to serve. It means honesty is sacrificed in order to justify personal goals.
I am ashamed of the way a defeated governor acted and alarmed at the way his party fell in line. Many of them inked letters to their constituents and local newspapers explaining how positive these actions are. I am guessing they had their fingers crossed as they tried to sound sincere in their logic. I look forward to the reversal of these actions as soon as Republicans can win back the office of governor.
Wisconsin used to be a beacon of political honesty. We are now an embarrassment to our Founding Fathers.
GENE BIER
Milton
