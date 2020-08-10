"I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands: one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all."
As we learned in high school, citizens in a republic vote for wise leaders to make the decisions of government, and the Electoral College monitors selection of candidates. We also learned from the French Revolution and its guillotine (invented for beheading of the politically incorrect of that time) how "democracy" leads to mob-ocracy and The Reign of Terror (as it was called then under Robespierre).
We also learned how the French Revolution ("liberty"—forced—"equality"—forced—"fraternity") intended to upend and destroy societal norms, and how it differed completely from our American war for independence ("no taxation without representation"), which intended to preserve and support the nature and norms of decent civilized society and fair government.
D.R. SCHALLER
Janesville