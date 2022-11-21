This election, both sides saw the other as radicals. Are the Democrats eating children in the White-House or is that conspiracy-theory? Are the Republicans turning against democracy? Is it a big lie or a steal?
As a nation, one thing’s clear; the people have spoken and stated that crazy is not governing. Death threats against members of congress are up by hundreds of percent; law enforcement killed and injured protecting the capitol, election workers harassed and intimidated, and election deniers trying to pass laws that allow them to change election outcomes.
This election was not about Democrats vs. Republicans but about crazy vs. sanity, or better yet competent governance vs. crazy.
Once upon a time, there was a Republican Party focused on time-honored beliefs in honesty, marriage, service, and church but they’ve fallen into the abyss by embracing insurrection, racism, and idolatry.
There’s really no longer a conservative party. Everyday Republicans are good people, many are my friends. The problem isn’t who they are but what they’ve permitted themselves to be deceived into voting for.
I’ll take what we’re getting now: tax cuts for working people, lower drug prices, investment into our economy and the climate crisis, equality, and fair taxation for all just to name a few, or choose cuts to Social Security and Medicare and more tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy from Republicans.
This election revealed clearly that the people want democracy and competent governance not crazy. Again, crazy is not governing, policy is.