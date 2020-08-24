What makes virtue in thinking about the next presidential election?
Ask yourself the questions: How do virtue and greatness compare? What does one value? Is it honesty, kindness, mercy, truth, that deals honest, fair with all?
And morality. What I see, America has gotten away from the Ten Commandments. Fearing God—that’s what made America great, not the economy.
There is coming a day when the King of Kings, Jesus, will come as he says, and He will judge all sin. America has forgotten the word “sin.”
ERWIN KANTER
Janesville