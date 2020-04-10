I don't buy the idea that COVID-19 is a crisis.
Thermal nuclear war is a crisis. Loss of the power grid due to electromagnetic pulse is a crisis.
Global warming is an emerging crisis.
OK, if a loved one succumbs, it's a personal crisis. But people die for many reasons. Smoking, poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle are the big ones. Together these three dwarf all other causes of premature death. So let's close the fast food joints and reopen the health clubs.
Being alive is inherently dangerous.
COVID-19 is just a new risk with a mortality rate roughly one percentage point higher than influenza. A crisis?! Martial law?! The self-righteous among us believe that playing bingo, dancing or just generally hanging out with someone should get you arrested for endangering human life. (I wonder if these folks ever text while driving?)
Crisis being the topic here, let's welcome economic apocalypse 2.0.
With 17 million filing for new unemployment benefits (and rising) we can kiss off whatever is left of middle class America.
Should you get the virus and need hospitalization, a platinum health care card and hefty financial statement will secure a good spot in the ventilator line-up. In the end, doctors don't save lives. They just change the date of your death.
DENNIS GOODENOUGH
Janesville