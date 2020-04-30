The COVID-19 global pandemic has evoked a lot of different emotions for many. Although a lot of us may be feeling stressed or sad, these feelings may be amplified for those suffering with a mental illness. Those who struggle with a mental illness may be prone to self-destructive behaviors during this time of social isolation.
It is because of this that we need to make an effort to check in on our friends and family, take a break from social media and take steps to live healthy. We can do this by taking the time to call, text, FaceTime or communicate on any other virtual platform with the people we care about. On the individual level, we can eat a healthier diet, exercise and make sure we are getting plenty of sleep. These all lead to a healthier body, which can contribute to a healthier mind.
Another way to reduce stress is to practice mindfulness techniques. These techniques can be found on the internet. If we start implementing these ideas in our daily schedules, we could help make someone's day or, on a more serious note, save someone's life. The slogan lately seems to be "alone together," but we are not together unless we make an effort to be so.
TAYLOR WACKER
Janesville