The recent loss of President George H.W. Bush was both sad and inspiring. I was really struck by his children's adoration and closeness to their father/grandfather. If only every child in America could have that kind of relationship with their own father. Alas, it is not so.
In fact, there is tragedy, heartbreak, anger and violence in America, and it is not with minor marital altercations but with the loss, the grief and the consequences of fatherless children. Countless millions of children mourn their fathers absence. Heartbreaking. By and large, divorces filed by their mothers are the culprit. Fathers have been forced out of their homes by both government policies and the women's movement, which in effect says, “We don't need men and fathers.” Untold abuse and neglect have come in the homes of mothers and their boyfriends.
Every child has a God-given right to a father's love. The dire and tragic consequences for children without their father in their life has been well documented numerous times. This is indeed the No. 1 problem in America-- fatherless children. Our goal must be nothing less than a father's arm around each and every child in America.
DON HILBIG
Beloit
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse