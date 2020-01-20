I am in total agreement with Daniel Atwood’s letter Saturday. Law enforcement is puzzled by the number of road fatalities? Obviously, the penalties for drunken driving and the enforcement thereof are not working, or people wouldn’t repeat the behavior six, 10 or 12 times.
Furthermore, Janesville is encouraging alcohol consumption by issuing special permits for festivities in parks, for special events, at movie theaters or for whatever excuse comes along.
Wisconsin already consistently leads the country in alcohol consumption per capita.
We need to define a more positive goal if we want to lead the nation in something!
EVELYN KEALEY
Janesville