In the last half of the 19th and early 20th centuries, Janesville played a significant role in the Industrial Revolution. For example, Arbo Townsend and his sons Roy and George in 1914 began the manufacture of the Townsend tractor at Franklin Street and Rockport Road.
Tractor sales declined after World War I when farm prices fell and farmers stopped buying tractors. Other farm implement manufacturers included the Clow Reaper Company located at Court and River streets.
J.C. Blackford operated the Janesville Hay Tool Company between 1884 and 1902. Between 1913 and 1925, the Strickler Hay Tool Company manufactured hay carriers, hay forks and cow stanchions on North Main Street. Farm implement manufacturing in Wisconsin peaked in 1880 when 108 firms existed. Janesville-made farm implements became famous. Farmers respected the quality of these implements.
James Harris, a skilled machinist, was an influential industrialist in Janesville in the 19th century. He rented a shop and tools and had but $13 in capital when he began the Harris Manufacturing Company in 1858. The Harris Company manufactured reapers, separators, mowers, seeders and the Champion Threshing Machine. Harris invented a safety oil lamp, and he was involved in incorporating the Janesville Machine Company.
By 1853, Janesville was an established rail center, and by 1860, there was manufacturing along both mill races on either side of the river. The street horse railway began in 1886 and residential districts spread out along North Washington and East Milwaukee streets and Milton Avenue. Janesville became a city well known for manufacturing.