In the midst of this crisis, I’m writing to highlight the leadership that the Trump administration has shown in our time of need. Starting with early travel bans to the CARES Act and the much needed Paycheck Protection Program, the Administration has taken major action to support our nation, including here in Wisconsin.
To top these actions, Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Madison this week to work directly with GE Healthcare manufacturing. Vice President Pence provided oversight to ensure Wisconsinites have the ventilators needed to overcome this virus. By working with local private-sector businesses, the vice president demonstrated his desire to support our state. Thanks to this administration, no American needing a ventilator has gone without one—and Vice President Pence is working hard to make sure that statement stands true in Wisconsin. This is the type of leadership we need in Wisconsin, and I’m thankful President Trump is standing up for us.
MICHELE SCHERDIN
Janesville