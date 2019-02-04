I was happy to attend the State of the City 2019 address last week.

Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag gave a very nice presentation of projects that have been completed as well as projects that have been started and will be finished in the near future.

But I was a little disappointed that there was no mention of the task force working on and solving the problem of the homelessness.

That should have been on the agenda for 2019 with the rest of the upcoming projects. I also read a Wednesday story (Page 1A) about the potential development of a new apartment complex for Janesville that would help with the shortage of rentals. That is a needed project and a great location, too, at Mt. Zion and Milton avenues.

But it stated the rent would be $850 to $1,200 a month for one bedroom to three bedrooms.

I don't know many that could afford to pay that high of rent on Social Security or others that are still working.

How is that going to help the average resident of Janesville?

RICHARD SNYDER

Janesville