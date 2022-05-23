Mr. Pierson wrote that the carbon tax is a push for government power. Let’s highlight the bulk of the opinion.
He states that the planet is heating as it has for 1000’s of years (data source?)
Carbon dioxide is an important component of life on earth, which is known to be true.
Our weather patterns are mostly controlled by the oceans (data source?)
The use of a carbon tax is used to elicit fear in the population (source?)
Bob Lindmeier from Channel 27 in Madison recently gave an educational talk about the source of climate change, while in Whitewater. He presented years of scientific data revealing the true source of climate change. And yes, the oceans are part of the phenomena, but not the primary source.
Taking a look at climate.nasa.gov shows the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere over the past 800,000 years. These are experts in their field that show a dramatic and uncharacteristic increase in carbon dioxide levels in the past 100 years. The experts state that this rapid increase is statistically out of the ordinary.
Wikipedia shows that one form or another of carbon tax has been in the works since the early 1980’s. If I follow Mr. Pierson’s logic, that would mean that the past 10 presidents have been exercising a carbon tax to negatively influence the American population during this time. I have no evidence to present that this is indeed the case.
David Rieck wrote an excellent article in the Gazette about two weeks ago that shows in detail how excess carbon in the atmosphere leads to more severe weather across our country. We have already seen this multiple times in the nightly news, over the past 10 years. This trend is not to be taken lightly.
If one thinks that voting conservatively will solve the issue of excess carbon in the atmosphere, then please do so.