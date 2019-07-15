Wisconsin has an opportunity. The Republicans are concerned about the governor having power to create spending in the budget with a veto. While I fully agree with Gov. Tony Evers that education funding should be increased, I agree with the Republicans that it should not have been possible for him to do it that way.

Of course, they could have fixed that when Scott Walker was governor, but they had no motivation, just as they have no motivation to fix gerrymandering. I propose something that might motivate both parties to fix both problems. We should have one bill that contains two amendments: Rein in the veto and adopt an independent redistricting commission.

As a Democrat, I will not support weakening the governor’s power while the floor is not level in Assembly elections. Republicans plan to stay in power perpetually because they won the 2010 election. This two-amendment bill would give Wisconsin citizens a chance to restore representative democracy.

DAVID RIECK

Janesville