During our cold months, ECHO Janesville continues to serve those in need. Our pantry is in need of canned meats and fruits, canned meals, soup and crackers, macaroni and cheese, laundry soap, toilet paper, diapers, paper grocery bags and twisty ties. If you are able to add a couple of these items to your grocery list and drop them off at ECHO at 65 S. High St. to help keep our shelves stocked for those in need, your support would be so much appreciated.
RITA MILBRANDT
ECHO Board of Directors member