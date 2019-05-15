I am not sure which category the editor would fall into: brainless, heartless or clueless when it came to printing the Sunday front-page headline regarding abortion on the day the nation was celebrating Mother's Day.

I applaud those who are working diligently to end the murder of the unborn child. It is estimated 60 million children have been aborted in the U.S. alone, excluding New York and California who do not have to report their abortions. Think on that loss of precious life. Despite great odds, the pro-life movement has risen to the challenge to save the unborn child from a horrible death. Another provision available at these clinics are supplies the mother may need to care for her child. Currently, their clinics outnumber the abortion providers. It is the classic example of the American ideal of what a grassroots movement can do.

Mother's Day is very difficult for many women who have lost a child or who may be unable to bear one. To see an headline on abortion on Mother's Day was horrific. Before the editor decides to print another article supporting abortion, I would suggest he spend time with women who are suffering the aftereffects of an abortion or mothers who lost their child at 20 weeks of pregnancy. He will be hard pressed to tell them what his paper's headline was on Mother's Day..

JEANNE BIFULK

Albany