Just a warning to people wanting to buy a puppy now or in the future: An ad in The Gazette said blue heeler/Australian shepherd, $450. Good price. Huh.
Went all the way to Richland Center to get my little puppy. Was sick, didn't see any signs at the time. To make a long story short, my little puppy died five days later. She had parvovirus. Vet says it's very deadly, especially to puppies.
On top of that, she never paid me back. Of course, I'd rather have puppy. Now I can't get a pup for at least six months.
LINDA MITHCELL
Janesville