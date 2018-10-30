Voters will have the opportunity Nov. 6 to elect a representative who is not bound to political party ideology. Dr. Brittany Keyes will be the independent voice of the 31st Assembly District. She will respond to the needs of her constituents, not necessarily the wishes of out of district party bosses who may be out of touch with local taxpayers. A vote for Brittany is a vote for independent thinking and accountability to the people of her district.
DAVID LUEBKE
Beloit
