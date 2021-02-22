So sad to know Bob Hiller's iconic Rollin Pin Bakery will be no more. We miss it and seeing him.

This is a song I put together for Bob Hiller, to the tune of "Ain't She Sweet":

Ain’t he sweet! Knowin’ Bob is such a treat!

And we say it most enthusiastically

Ain’t he sweet!

He's so nice – look him over once or twice –

And we say to him with much sincerity,

He's so nice!

Just cast your eye ... in his direction!

Oh me, Oh my, ain’t he perfection!

I repeat: Knowin’ Bob is such a treat!

And we say it most enthusiastically

It’s been neat!

FREDA TREDER

Janesville

1
0
0
0
0