So sad to know Bob Hiller's iconic Rollin Pin Bakery will be no more. We miss it and seeing him.
This is a song I put together for Bob Hiller, to the tune of "Ain't She Sweet":
Ain’t he sweet! Knowin’ Bob is such a treat!
And we say it most enthusiastically
Ain’t he sweet!
He's so nice – look him over once or twice –
And we say to him with much sincerity,
He's so nice!
Just cast your eye ... in his direction!
Oh me, Oh my, ain’t he perfection!
I repeat: Knowin’ Bob is such a treat!
And we say it most enthusiastically
It’s been neat!
FREDA TREDER
Janesville