This past week has been remarkable in miraculous news. A child was swept away by the Rock River but did not drown. Instead, he was rescued and brought to safety. When I read that story, I thought, 'I told you so!' It is because I have been telling everyone I know that the new ARISE Town Square is a drowning site waiting for a tragedy to occur.

I'm usually slow on the uptake, but even I had to do a double take when I saw a stairway leading right into the river, above the floating pier. There are absolutely no child restraints built into this place. And being so inviting a place to visit makes it triply dangerous. It needs some "Danger--Keep Out" signs posted for sure.

JIM CRITTENDEN JR.

Janesville

