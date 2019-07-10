Many major party candidates for president have received voluminous coverage in the media, perhaps due to the bumbling, shouting, gesticulating, name-calling and all those other things we should not be hearing from our political representatives. But there is one major party candidate who radiates calm and responsibility. His name is Bill Weld. He is running for president as a Republican. As previous governor of Massachusetts -- a very liberal state -- Weld kept taxes stable while continuing to espouse his concerns that he had expressed as former U.S. attorney, with 109 convictions on 111 public corruption charges prosecuted. Is this not the type of person we all want as president of our country?

I strongly suggest that all take an interest in Weld's campaign and investigate the gentleman's stand on LGBTQ rights, balanced budgets and education funding. I look forward to voting for Bill Weld in our presidential primary.

THOMAS MURN

Beloit