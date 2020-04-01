I'm Ryan Schroeder and am running for mayor of the city of Delavan. As a 17th-generation resident of Delavan, some know me, but I want to introduce myself to those who don’t. I live here with my wife, Natalie, and our sons. I currently serve as alderman and have for nearly 20 years. I am a 23-year member of the Lions Club, vice president of the Delavan Historical Society, board member of the Chamber of Commerce, secretary of tourism committee, volunteer coach for youth football and have experience serving on many committees.
I care deeply for Delavan because we have great potential, and I want to help our city realize its brightest future. I have a sincere appreciation for the office of mayor, the investment required and am committed to using my experience toward a greater level of service. My responsibility is to represent the entire community when making decisions impacting our lives.
I have always reached out to my constituents to gather information. I promise I will continue to listen to all stakeholders to remain in touch on issues. The position of mayor is a nonpartisan; I will decide courses of action based upon reasonable thought, investigation and consideration rather than a “party” platform. I will address issues facing our city with professional integrity and with the objective of serving the community to the best of my ability. I appreciate your time learning more about me. I ask for your vote for mayor.
RYAN SCHROEDER
Delavan