Cellphones and screens in general can capture people's attention to the extent of maiming their humanity. Numerous extreme cases annually prove this point.

Every year, drivers obsessed with cellphone calls or texts park their cars with babies forgotten in back seats, left to die in heat-stroke temperatures. “There’s a doll in your car,” observed the coworker of one such driver, whose motionless infant son lay deceases, strapped to the car seat, according to an August story in the Washington Examiner.

These extreme cases are symptoms of humanity’s susceptibility to inhuman screen captivity. Does susceptibility to screens trump personal responsibility? Properly, no; evidently, yes. And all this is without considering screens with violent videos games.

D.R. SCHALLER

Janesville