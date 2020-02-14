These ignominious enablers, the Republicans, better wake up and see how close the apocalypse of Hitler is to a cult and Trumpism. Let’s hope he never declares martial law, for we all know he wants to be like Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong-un, Napoleon and Al Capone.
He acts like a child and pouts if things don’t go his way. He fired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Gordon Sondland and many more for being honest.
I believe we the taxpayers are paying double to keep open Camp David and his Florida resort. He brags about being wealthy and honest but won’t release his tax returns.
I say the Lord’s Prayer every day, and the only item I ask for myself is please get Donald Trump out of office.
ROLAND HANAMAN
Janesville