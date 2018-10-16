Well, the elections are here and Democrats and Republicans are yelling louder at each other than the rest of the year. Some things do not change. At this point, I would like to inject some fun and fantasy into the mix.
Just suppose we picked all the current Republicans running Wisconsin and sent them to run Illinois. Illinois folks would in turn send their Democrats up here to run Wisconsin.
I wonder how this would work out?
JOHN LUKAN
Janesville
