I was trying to get a picture of this yesterday, but I didn't get there in time.
We have a new neighbor across the road, and for the last two months his big truck has been parked in front of our house. It has never moved from that spot and had a flat tire to boot. In our neighborhood, you will get a ticket for something like that, and sure enough a big, pink ticket showed up on his truck one day—move it or it gets towed.
And yet, it still sat. I thought he was kind of pushing his luck. Then yesterday, the police arrived. As I watched the scene unfold, I was shocked to see my young neighbor get thrown to the ground and handcuffed. I thought, "Wow, what the heck?"
But ... that's not what happened. Yet some of you believed it probably did, right?
No, what really happened is a police officer got out of his warm car on a chilly day and helped that young man change his tire and get his truck going. He could have laid down the law, hauled that truck away, shown his superiority. But instead he showed his humanity.
Think about that next time the "defund" or "reimagine" talk comes up in reference to police departments. Many of you have had others question your job and how you do it the last few years also, right, teachers and health care workers?
Judging any profession or people group as a whole is never a good idea.