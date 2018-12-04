Dec. 1 brings the start of a new campaign for town of Delavan chairman. My pledge is to continue to listen, plan and protect.
The pledge to "listen" can be seen during the extended public hearings I held for complicated or expensive town decisions and public comment sections that encourage the contribution of citizens present.
The pledge to "plan" has been realized through my implementation of long-range planning at the town. I have instituted a long-term capital plan with careful consideration of expenditures and planning from all town committees. I have expanded the long-term road improvement schedule and have involved the entire town board in the planning process.
The pledge to "protect" includes our great lake, the fire department, rescue department and the police department. As your town chair, I have invested more in the town fire and rescue departments than during any similar period of time since the 1980s. We have completed the largest lake management project since the 1980s and have maintained a strong, dedicated police force through open contract negotiations and support of their capital needs.
All of this has been accomplished while keeping taxes stable or lower for town of Delavan.
The work is not finished as the town will be challenged with new development, tight budgets and pressure on our environmental resources.
I am asking for your support this April as you vote for the town chairman that will be responsible for working through the challenges of the next two years.
RYAN SIMONS
Town of Delavan
