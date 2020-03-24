All of the events surrounding the news today connected to Covid-19 remind me of my family’s experience 100 years ago.
At the end of World War I when the soldiers returned from Germany and Europe, they brought a resurgence of the flu with them--very much like the one that is spreading in our world now. My father was a teenager when his mother became very sick and died at age 49. She had 11 children and was special to all of them. She died on January 17, 1919, and her son, Roy, died two days later. It was hard for my dad to tell us about losing his mom and his closest brother in three-days time. Their funerals were held on the lawn of the farm because no one wanted to go into the church when it seemed to be contagious. My brother is named Roy after the brother Dad lost. My dad’s sisters stepped up to cook, clean and care for everyone. He often requested they make certain dishes “like Ma used to make.”
The 1918 influenza pandemic killed between 20 and 40 million people worldwide. One hundred years later, as we separate ourselves in proximity, let’s remain united in hope.
VIRGINIA SALTZMAN
Janesville