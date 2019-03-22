Ayn Rand is well known as an atheist and as an inspiration for conservative and supply-side economics. Because her book "Atlas Shrugged" is so influential, everyone should have some idea what is in it.

Some themes are familiar from teen literature of the time, 1957. The genius hero comes up with some unlikely invention, in "Atlas" a perpetual motion motor, and proceeds to change the world. Scientists are smart. Pretty much everybody else, especially politicians, are stupid.

The overarching theme of the book is that the world economy is totally dependent on the management skills of only one or two people in each industry. If government interferes with them, the economy will collapse. This is nonsense, but it is what the book is based on. That all of these people are blue-eyed Aryans should not be brushed off. And every character who ever speaks of helping anyone in need is shown as a fool with monstrous motives.

Atheism is central to this book. The top character says, “I refused to be born with original sin,” and this book will not work in a world of normal people. In their little Shangri-La, no one is ever greedy, or envious or proud. The self-interest of these mythical people never causes anyone harm.

The parable of "The Little Red Hen" says everything that is truthful that this science fiction book has to say. Nothing else in it applies to the real world.

DAVID RIECK

Janesville