Amy Loudenbeck has earned a respectful reputation in the 31st Assembly District because she is a problem solver. I have only known Amy since she became my elected representative. I have been impressed at the number and variety of places I’ve seen her engaged in conversations. I’ve also heard her speak in a variety of public settings.
From my observations, she has always been able to give resourceful responses to random questions and offer her assistance. Personally, I had the need to get legislative assistance with a problem I was experiencing. Amy met with me and offered resourceful options to help resolve my problem. Again, through my observations and experience, Amy has always been approachable and available as a good listener and problem solver. It just doesn’t make sense to replace Amy, who has served our community so well, with someone we don’t know or know how well they will serve us. Please join me in voting for Amy Loudenbeck to represent us in the 31st Assembly District.
NORA GARD
Beloit
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse