I would like to differ with some of the letters I have seen recently about directing the electorate to vote to keep the Wisconsin Supreme Court “conservative.” What? Did you not take civics class? Did you forget? You can vote for liberals or conservatives for the legislative branch or the executive branch, but the courts are to be independent and impartial. Judges are not to be conservative or liberal. A judge is simply to be fair and adhere to the rule of law.

I would invite the electorate to review basic Civics 101 and vote for an experienced, excellent, fair and impartial judge, Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer for the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 2.

PAULETTE DAVIS

Janesville