For the first time in a long time, I'm being forced to eat crow, and to be honest, I deserve it.
This letter is a follow-up to a letter that was published in the Beloit Daily News and responded to in this newspaper and a response to an article published Nov. 17. This article details how Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson and her staff are now being protected by the Rock County Sheriff's Office because of threats being made as a result of a slight and short-lived error that was made on election night by the Associated Press.
I can understand one party being upset about the results of a fair, honest and secure election, but to go right to the edge of threatening harm to Lisa Tollefson and her staff? Come on now, let's not be ridiculous. The mistake happened, yes, but it was quickly rectified and explained. Anyone latching onto that brief mistake and using it to insinuate voter fraud is simply mistaken.
Lisa Tollefson has done a great job in protecting the voters of Rock County from what is a deeply sinister misinformation campaign. For that, we must all be thankful and grateful.
The last bit of my letter is for Lisa directly. This is the "eating crow" part. I launched what I believed to be a valid misinformation campaign against you, and it was totally false. For anything that I've ever said about you, I am sincerely sorry.
I will be more circumspect in the future.
JAMES FOSS
Janesville