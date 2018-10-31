What a game! The Big Foot girls volleyball team cried tears of grief as its 2018 championship dreams died. Lake Mills jumped victoriously off the benches and bleachers as they moved closer to their goal. The game was so close people were popping heart-pressure pills until the tie was finally broken at the end of the fifth set.
Most memorable was not who won. It was the community spirit of the regal young women on each team. After each point-earning play, there was a we’re-doing-our-best, I’m-there-for-you quick circle. During the longer time-out circles, each team powered up by putting arms around each other and breathing together.
One team was blue. One team was red. Two teams were building each other up. With family playing on each side, it was a unique game for me. Granddaughters of my brother and a cousin who’s like a brother were on opposite sides of the net.
I dreamed the game’s end was one huge red-and-blue, arms-around-waists linked circle. I’m in the middle of the circle; we’re breathing in unison. I’m praying thanks we are one family, and please help us open the circle to those excluded from liberty and justice.
Citizens, an ostrich with its head in the sand is not our country’s mascot. Cheering and tolerance for our president’s lying and bullying is rotting the marrow of our bones. Remember those beautiful young volleyball players, a human billboard of kindness. See the eagle and dove flying overhead on Nov. 6. Vote straight Democrat.
DONA PALMER
Delavan
