One day, the Little Red Hen decided she should prepare for winter. She decided to ask her friends, the cow, the lamb, and the pig, for help. She asked them for four different things: to help her buy the wheat seed, plant it, harvest it and grind it into flour.
Each time she was told, "No." So she did it all herself. As winter got closer, she made and baked the bread. When she turned around, the cow, lamb and pig were standing with their hands out.
"Oh, no," she said. "You couldn't help me when I needed your help. You get no bread from me."
I hope the United States remembers the lesson from this story the next time some ungrateful, non-helping country is looking for some bread (a handout). By the way, this story works well with bringing up children, too.
JOAN ROSSITER
Janesville