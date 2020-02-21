The sky is a brilliant blue, and the welcome-afternoon sun though bright doesn't radiate any detectable heat. But at last, the snow is deep enough and the temperature low enough for cross-country skiing on Rockport Park's winding trails. For "winter people," the wait in south-central Wisconsin this season has been a long one.
The drab colors of a mostly unadorned winter have been transformed to a pristine white. Knobby oaks and scrub brush take on an enchanted look as the ice and new fallen snow cling to their branches. Downed trees become pieces of art. Visible hoof prints reveal the secret paths of deer. Cold sunlight dances on the ribbons of creek water flowing through the park, creating sparkling water diamonds. The focus is soft.
Nature in the park also delivers gifts of sound: the swishing of skis and the rushing wind passing through pines. The wind chatters as it rattles dry brown leaves too stubborn to fall. The burbling creek water is my companion. Honking geese in a "V" formation overhead make their presence known.
The sun is lower now, and I can tell by the frosty blue shadows stretched across the snow that it is time to head for home. One last rolling hill propels me toward the trail head.
This winter enthusiast has made the most of a crisp, refreshing and transforming cold snap and can now face with a sense of fulfillment the forecast of warmer temperatures.
KRIS KROENING
Janesville