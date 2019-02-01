I was disappointed by your editorial, "Where are we, Florida?” While we are Wisconsinites, I feel your flippant “deal with it” was inappropriate given the severity of the situation. You quoted a physician telling people to just stay home because of the danger. Why did you bother to interview him for the story if your attitude is we Wisconsinites have gone soft?

Gazette staff called Alaska to see how they deal with such frigid temperatures (it was a nice article). You appeared impressed how they did so. Alaska is a place where they have these types of temperatures throughout the winter, but not Wisconsin. They are more prepared to deal with it regularly; we aren’t.

You found it “bemusing” that UW-Whitewater chose to cancel classes when all of the expert advice was that if your skin is exposed for more than five minutes, you can be susceptible to frostbite, which can lead to losing the extremity (toe, ear, nose, etc.). The beauty of that campus is that it is very walkable, which is how most of the students travel that campus. I applaud the officials who made that decision.

I could list some of the really sad things that happened over the past few days due to the weather, but I won’t. Your insensitivity to the most vulnerable Wisconsinites because we took precautions and listened to experts about the dangerousness of this weather event is not the Wisconsin way. It was just plain disrespectful.

ANDREA DUNMORE

Janesville