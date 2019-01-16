Want to boost our southern border security and create jobs while spending $500 million a year versus more than the low-ball $6 billion estimate for wall construction? There will be construction cost overruns, legal expenses (many affected landowners will fight the taking of their land) and equipment and guards to patrol the wall. That $6 billion could become $12 billion.
Here is another approach to consider.
Divide the 3,000 mile border into 25-mile patrol sections. Hire 720 border guards (120, two-person teams for three, eight-hour shifts) to patrol a section each day. Supplement with drones, motion sensors and other technologies.
To arrive at the $500 million cost, I based the border guards’ hourly wage on average wages in southwest border states. I also assumed they’re receiving employee benefits at 70 percent of annual wages. The equipment costs include drones, motion sensors, airplane flights, vehicles, weapons, communications, emergency medical supplies and emergency food/water for each vehicle.
Total wages for 720 border guards working 6.3 million hours a year would equal $157.7 million, plus $110.4 million in employment benefits.
Purchasing 150 four-wheel drive vehicles (120 used daily, 30 as backups) would cost $9 million, plus an estimated $4.8 million in fuel costs. Equipment for the vehicles and personnel would be about $5 million. Add another $213.1 million for gravel roads, airplane flights, motion sensors, drones and other technologies.
That brings you to the $500 million total.
Imagine what other important issues, such as national debt reduction and job creation, could be addressed with the remaining $4.5 billion not spent on border security?
LARRY A. LAEHN
Milton
