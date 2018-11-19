Regarding the proposal for the casino in Beloit, such activities do not add value. A welder adds value when he takes two broken pieces of metal and makes a useful part out of them. A nurseryman or farmer creates value when he takes a seed and dirt and makes a plant. A casino does not create any value but takes value created in the county, and the money leaves. Employers are already having problems filling job positions in Wisconsin. Are these extra jobs from the casino worth the crime and extra tax burden that they will create for the county?

THOMAS MURN

Beloit

