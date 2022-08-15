Our city manager is leaving for a new position. Therefore, the city council will be examining candidates for his replacement. I know a potential candidate who comes highly recommended by a lot people. In fact, 70,000,000 people voted for him in the last presidential election, and many of them would vote for him again. However, the council will have to overlook a few flaws.

In his last job, he encouraged a mob to attack City Hall and refused to call out reinforcements to stop them. Some of those who tried to stop them were injured, and some died. When the mob shouted, “Hang the assistant city manager," this candidate suggested that would be a good idea.

