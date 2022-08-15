Our city manager is leaving for a new position. Therefore, the city council will be examining candidates for his replacement. I know a potential candidate who comes highly recommended by a lot people. In fact, 70,000,000 people voted for him in the last presidential election, and many of them would vote for him again. However, the council will have to overlook a few flaws.
In his last job, he encouraged a mob to attack City Hall and refused to call out reinforcements to stop them. Some of those who tried to stop them were injured, and some died. When the mob shouted, “Hang the assistant city manager," this candidate suggested that would be a good idea.
After being hired, he immediately hired members of his own family.
After leaving his last job, he took with him all the city tax records and hid them in his basement.
When a group of protesters were demonstrating against the death of a Black man at the hands of the police, he had them tear-gassed so he could walk across the street with a Bible in his hands.
He denies responsibility for his actions. However, being the honest, truth-telling man that he is, the council can believe whatever he tells them.
Now, I am sure none of this disqualifies him from running the city—except for the fact that some of his actions might lead to his being indicted for what he has done, which of course can be overlooked.