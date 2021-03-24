A recent front-page article (March 18) covered the thousands of dollars of destruction by deer at the Janesville jewel, Rotary Botanical Gardens. The garden’s budget relies on your contributions, so you are already vested in its success. And its success relies on the beauty of its 20 acres with 26 themed gardens.
The article mentioned that the deadline for public comment to the state Department of Natural Resources on the state of the county’s deer herd was last Jan. 13. The recommendation was for the regular reduction of 10% after an increase from 6,000 deer in 2016 to 10,800 in 2000—80% more! So what was the DNR thinking?
To say that the Jan. 13 deadline makes the plan a done deal with the recommendation of a 10% reduction is ludicrous. And to make matters worse, the DNR’s plan is good through 2023.
A significant reduction of an animal population always generates a strong outcry from many. But the 80% increase in deer population over five years requires a solution. Are you up to this challenge, Janesville?
MARY PLATNER
Scottsdale, Arizona